AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) PT Raised to $66.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2,823.76, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $4,699,057.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,963,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $351,084.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,558. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,307,000 after acquiring an additional 231,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,934,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 159,777 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,008,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 522,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

