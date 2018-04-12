AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $3.79 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $2,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.48.

TTWO traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $97.84. 1,580,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,169.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $653.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $24,117,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 227,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $21,799,498.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,477 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

