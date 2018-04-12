AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 7,900 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.50. 477,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,338. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7,946.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

