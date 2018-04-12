Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,378,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 772,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 432,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

BRKS stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,809.34, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

