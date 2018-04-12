AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Holdings in Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,229,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,566,000 after purchasing an additional 341,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,580.35, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Bruker has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.74 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

