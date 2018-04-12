Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $11,574.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens set a $54.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

