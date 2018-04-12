EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Holdings Reduced by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 563,764 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,898,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,820,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,840 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,737,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 275,225 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 665,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,505.23, a P/E ratio of 346.25 and a beta of 2.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $14.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase lowered EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

