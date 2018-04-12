AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Stake in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69,397.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever plc has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4452 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

