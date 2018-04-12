AMP Capital Investors Ltd Invests $469,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $638.78, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amp-capital-investors-ltd-takes-469000-position-in-spartannash-sptn-updated-updated.html.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.