LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of IBUY opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

