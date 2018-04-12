Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 202,200 NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of NewLink Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 1,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLNK stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.22. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 250.60%. equities research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 202,200 NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-202200-newlink-genetics-corp-nlnk-updated-updated.html.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.