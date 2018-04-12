Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telecom Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,993.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Telecom Argentina SA has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Telecom Argentina’s previous special dividend of $0.37. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-42296-telecom-argentina-sa-teo-updated-updated.html.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.