Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares in the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,319,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,680.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 168.89%.

In related news, insider William J. Mcmorrow sold 99,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,677,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,917,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 24,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $410,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 424,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,997. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KW. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-invests-1-36-million-in-kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw-updated-updated.html.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.