Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $951,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,778. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7,939.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.84. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-updated-updated.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.