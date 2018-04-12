Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manfred Puffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $4,254,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,778,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,050. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Athene Holding has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $9,503.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

