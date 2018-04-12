Amyris (AMRS) Given a $10.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Amyris stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,074. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.93, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 262.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,172 shares in the company, valued at $389,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Amyris by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Amyris by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

