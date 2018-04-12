Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) received a $76.00 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

NYSE:APC traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,031. The firm has a market cap of $32,913.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,069,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

