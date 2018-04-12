Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.3417664112431 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on APC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of NYSE APC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,326. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $32,913.04, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

