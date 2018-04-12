Analysts Anticipate Aon plc Class A (AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aon plc Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Aon plc Class A posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aon plc Class A.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aon plc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Aon plc Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aon plc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aon plc Class A from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aon plc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Aon plc Class A stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,662.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Aon plc Class A has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $152.78.

In other Aon plc Class A news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,305,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,908 shares in the company, valued at $402,525.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,859,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,361,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,492,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,175,000 after purchasing an additional 311,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aon plc Class A by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aon plc Class A

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

