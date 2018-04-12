Analysts Anticipate Big Lots (BIG) to Post $1.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 555,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,321. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,777.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

