Analysts Anticipate Forterra plc (FRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forterra plc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to announce sales of $306.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the highest is $314.50 million. Forterra posted sales of $338.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $306.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $361.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Forterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs lowered Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,556. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 125.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 370.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

