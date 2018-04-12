Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.33 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.79.

Shares of KSU opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11,226.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $114.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,341.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-anticipate-kansas-city-southern-ksu-will-announce-earnings-of-1-37-per-share.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.