Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (OC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.04. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In related news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $81.67. 379,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $9,014.66, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

