Analysts Anticipate Teradata (TDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will post sales of $496.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $502.02 million. Teradata reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $496.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.50 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Teradata’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other news, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 52,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,174,776.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $313,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,211,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 259.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,764,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,620 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,856,000 after acquiring an additional 809,993 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 526,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,946,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,882,000 after acquiring an additional 116,162 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.46. 822,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4,870.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

Teradata declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $310.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

