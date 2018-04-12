Analysts Anticipate TSYS (TSS) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TSYS (NYSE:TSS) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TSYS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. TSYS reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TSYS will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TSYS.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.20 million. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. TSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of TSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TSYS from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of TSYS from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of TSYS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15,461.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. TSYS has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $666,236.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $235,857.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

