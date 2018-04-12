Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.20). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.41) to ($5.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,612.74, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 19,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

