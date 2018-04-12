Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.50). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($5.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,008. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $659.46, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 890,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after buying an additional 735,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 542,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 437,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

