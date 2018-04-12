Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 16,855.24%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 434,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13,197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) to Announce -$0.17 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-auph-to-announce-0-17-eps-updated-updated.html.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.