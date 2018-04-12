Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celsius an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.19. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

