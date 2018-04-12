Analysts Expect ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ForeScout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForeScout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ForeScout Technologies.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForeScout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ForeScout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 210,000 shares of ForeScout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $5,804,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meritech Management Associates sold 1,014,140 shares of ForeScout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $28,030,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,916 shares of company stock valued at $49,804,958 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

FSCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,055. The company has a market cap of $1,264.72 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. ForeScout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-forescout-technologies-fsct-will-post-earnings-of-0-45-per-share.html.

About ForeScout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForeScout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForeScout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForeScout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.