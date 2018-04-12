Analysts Expect Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.54). Gemphire Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.93) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ GEMP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.07.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans acquired 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEMP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 530,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH.

