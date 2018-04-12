Analysts Expect Internap (INAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings. Internap posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.48 million. Internap had a negative return on equity of 271.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

INAP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.02. Internap has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -496.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Internap by 3,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64,643 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Internap by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Internap by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Internap by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 92,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services.

