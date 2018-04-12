Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 370.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $49.29. 415,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8,866.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 66.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 145.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 83.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 131,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

