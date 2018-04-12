Analysts Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE CLI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 466,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,745. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1,526.97, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-mack-cali-realty-corp-cli-to-announce-0-48-earnings-per-share.html.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.