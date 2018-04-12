Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post sales of $3.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.98 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

MRSN traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $16.67. 9,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,472. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 313,516 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-mersana-therapeutics-inc-mrsn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-36-million.html.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.