Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.06). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 50,600 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $2,290,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 9,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $391,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,798 shares of company stock worth $6,323,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 17,151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 124,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,652.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.55. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

