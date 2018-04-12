Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $184.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $161.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $184.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $785.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $849.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $855.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Sierra Wireless had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $183.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million.

SWIR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 169,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,059. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $602.54, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

