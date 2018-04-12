Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $910.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.40 million and the lowest is $910.00 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $851.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $910.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Standpoint Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $1,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $784,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,114.62, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-skyworks-solutions-swks-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-910-39-million-updated-updated.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.