Analysts Expect Surgery Partners (SGRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.27). Surgery Partners posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

SGRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 158,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,946. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.86, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Surgery Partners announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,715,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 304,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 377,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,775 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Surgery Partners (SGRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-expect-surgery-partners-sgry-will-post-earnings-of-0-20-per-share.html.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services; Ancillary Services; and Optical Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.