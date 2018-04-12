William Blair Weighs in on Hologic’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,641. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10,234.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Namal Nawana purchased 6,600 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,417.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hologic by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

