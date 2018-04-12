Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for RTI Surgical (RTIX)

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 184 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RTIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

RTIX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.80, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.88%. research analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

