Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Price Target at $22.44

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 276,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,150. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.13, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $854,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $541,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

