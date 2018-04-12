Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Target Price at $27.50

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 161,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,414. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,389.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $320.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Fussner sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 560,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 5,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,048 shares of company stock worth $3,560,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,892,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,782,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 451,215 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $9,637,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

