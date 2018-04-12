Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Target Price at $55.83

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $55.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.19 per share, with a total value of $589,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,938.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 154.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 297,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,398. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,367.94, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 99.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Target Price at $55.83” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/analysts-set-agree-realty-co-adc-target-price-at-55-83-updated-updated.html.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.