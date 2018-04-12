Analysts Set Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Price Target at $9.49

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $8.70 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $10.60) on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,044,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,836,000 after buying an additional 9,794,846 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,565,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,454,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,356,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,676,000 after purchasing an additional 420,470 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 15,588,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 652,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 19,908,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10,251.08, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

