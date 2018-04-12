Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Target Price at $103.79

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.79.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,551,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $479,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.69. 413,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6,734.39, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

