Analysts Set DXC Technology (DXC) Target Price at $104.19

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of DXC traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $104.00. 2,338,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,082. The company has a market capitalization of $29,291.58, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DXC Technology has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

