Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spero Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

