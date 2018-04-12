Analysts Set Greene King plc (GNK) PT at $572.27

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 572.27 ($7.91).

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Greene King from GBX 485 ($6.70) to GBX 480 ($6.63) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Greene King to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 500 ($6.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.77) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £50,300 ($69,494.34).

Greene King (GNK) traded down GBX 11.90 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.63). 825,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a one year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 768 ($10.61). The company has a market cap of $1,500.00 and a P/E ratio of 857.14.

About Greene King

Greene King plc is an integrated pub retailer and brewer. The Company operates approximately 3,040 managed, tenanted, leased and franchised pubs, restaurants and hotels, including brands, such as Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns and its Greene King locals estate. The Company’s segments include Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands.

