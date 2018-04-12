Analysts Set Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Price Target at $76.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $59,481.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,303. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,214.29, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $795.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.30 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.68%. equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

